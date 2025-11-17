Left Menu

Tax Refunds Under Scrutiny: Ensuring Fairness Amid Claims

CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal discusses ongoing efforts to ensure accurate tax refunds by analyzing wrongful deductions. Some refunds faced delays due to flagged claims. The department aims to resolve legitimate refunds by December and is actively working to reduce litigation related to direct tax cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:12 IST
Tax Refunds Under Scrutiny: Ensuring Fairness Amid Claims
tax
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to address delays in tax refunds, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal announced on Monday the department's commitment to analyzing wrongful deduction claims. These claims have resulted in delays, but Agrawal reassured that legitimate refunds are expected to be processed by December.

Agrawal explained that some refunds identified as high-value or flagged by the system for deduction issues are being scrutinized closely. Taxpayers have been requested to submit revised returns if necessary, as part of a broader effort to ensure accuracy in refund releases.

The department has already released low-value refunds and is diligently working towards issuing the remaining refunds. Additionally, Agrawal highlighted initiatives to reduce litigation in direct tax cases, noting significant progress in clearing backlogged appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

 India
2
Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

 India
3
Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

 Poland
4
Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025