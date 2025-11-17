Harmonising Regulations: A Move Towards Financial Stability

Anuradha Thakur, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, underscored the importance of harmonizing regulations across different financial sector regulators. This initiative aims to lessen compliance friction for investors, thereby simplifying the investment landscape.

At a CII Financing Summit, Thakur emphasized the need for digital transformation and process simplification, particularly for foreign portfolio investors and non-resident Indians. She pointed out the Indian government's ongoing efforts to streamline these processes.

Thakur also addressed GIFT City's role as a sandbox for international financial practices, revealing plans for a new arbitration center. She highlighted the Indian economy's stability amidst global challenges and stressed the need for increased investment in capital markets to sustain high growth rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)