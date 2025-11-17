Left Menu

Reviving Traditions: Protecting India's Elderly Amidst Modern Challenges

Supreme Court Judge Surya Kant expressed concern over the weakening of intergenerational bonds in India, emphasizing the need for legal and social frameworks to protect senior citizens. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act was discussed as a crucial legal measure, highlighting the importance of compassionate family dynamics and increased youth involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant issued a stark warning about the deteriorating intergenerational bonds in India, fearing the loss of cultural connections that keep society humane. In a session focusing on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, he underscored the critical need to legally and socially safeguard senior citizens.

While addressing an audience of law students, officials, and civil society representatives, Justice Kant elaborated on the societal shifts that left the elderly isolated, with increased migration weakening family ties. He emphasized the role of proactive legal measures and urged the younger generation to bridge gaps in digital understanding, providing necessary support and companionship to seniors.

Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar reiterated the cultural shift due to urbanization, which isolates elders as family structures evolve. Stressing the importance of empathy alongside legal protections, he highlighted government readiness to assist seniors in restoring rights and dignity, urging communities to actively integrate the elderly into daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

