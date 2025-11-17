Reviving Traditions: Protecting India's Elderly Amidst Modern Challenges

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant issued a stark warning about the deteriorating intergenerational bonds in India, fearing the loss of cultural connections that keep society humane. In a session focusing on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, he underscored the critical need to legally and socially safeguard senior citizens.

While addressing an audience of law students, officials, and civil society representatives, Justice Kant elaborated on the societal shifts that left the elderly isolated, with increased migration weakening family ties. He emphasized the role of proactive legal measures and urged the younger generation to bridge gaps in digital understanding, providing necessary support and companionship to seniors.

Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar reiterated the cultural shift due to urbanization, which isolates elders as family structures evolve. Stressing the importance of empathy alongside legal protections, he highlighted government readiness to assist seniors in restoring rights and dignity, urging communities to actively integrate the elderly into daily life.

