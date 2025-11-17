Forging Future-Ready Energy Ties: India-Japan Collaboration Intensifies
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri engaged with Japanese industry leaders in Tokyo, discussing India-Japan collaboration in energy to ensure sustainable systems. Emphasizing India's reforms and Japan's tech prowess, a significant investment goal of JPY 10 trillion is set. Focus areas include clean energy, infrastructure, and robust supply chains.
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Monday, joined a Roundtable in Tokyo with key Japanese industry figures to explore collaborations in the energy sector. Engaging two leading Indo-Pacific economies, the discussions highlighted strategies for secure, sustainable, and futuristic energy infrastructure.
The minister noted India's rapid development and energy demand under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, combined with Japan's technological prowess, as a perfect blend for the region's energy stability. Puri emphasized the ambitious goal of JPY 10 trillion (~USD 68 billion) in Japanese private investment, building on the momentum from previous targets.
Focusing on clean energy and emerging tech, Puri assured that India's USD 500 billion investment opening across diverse energy fields is opportune for Japanese investors. With enhanced transparency, policy reforms, and powerful FDI policies, India positions itself as a global energy leader, inviting Japanese firms for deeper collaboration.
