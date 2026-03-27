Left Menu

India’s Clean Energy Push Aims at Self-Reliance and Global Leadership: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Highlighting the link between energy and emerging technologies, Dr Singh pointed out that sectors like Artificial Intelligence require continuous and reliable power supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:20 IST
India’s Clean Energy Push Aims at Self-Reliance and Global Leadership: Dr. Jitendra Singh
The Minister noted a significant rise in women-led startups, reflecting changing dynamics and inclusivity in the innovation landscape. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and key portfolios including PMO, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh has outlined India’s clean energy transition as a strategic national mission focused on reducing import dependence, strengthening domestic capabilities, and positioning India as a global leader in sustainable development.

Addressing the Planet C3 Summit on Climate, Circularity and Community, the Minister emphasized that India’s energy transition is not limited to renewables but spans a comprehensive ecosystem of resources, technologies, and policy interventions.

Clean Energy as Strategic National Imperative

Dr. Singh highlighted that India’s approach integrates:

  • Energy security and economic resilience

  • Indigenous manufacturing and innovation

  • Global sustainability commitments

He stressed that sustaining India’s growing global leadership in climate action will require both scaling existing initiatives and launching new time-bound programmes.

Focus on Critical Minerals and Supply Chains

A key concern raised was India’s dependence on imports for critical materials such as:

  • Lithium (essential for batteries and electric vehicles)

  • Rare earth-based permanent magnets (used in EVs, wind turbines, electronics, defence, and space technologies)

With demand expected to surge across sectors like electric mobility, renewable energy, AI, and electronics manufacturing, the Minister noted that:

  • Domestic capacity must be rapidly expanded

  • Current supply is likely to lag behind rising demand unless scaling is accelerated

India has already taken steps, including:

  • Setting up its first indigenous permanent magnet plant in Visakhapatnam

  • Introducing a dedicated rare earth magnet policy to strengthen supply chains

Nuclear Energy for Future Tech Demands

Highlighting the link between energy and emerging technologies, Dr Singh pointed out that sectors like Artificial Intelligence require a continuous and reliable power supply.

To address this, India is:

  • Expanding nuclear energy capacity under a long-term mission

  • Targeting significant growth by 2047 through a phased roadmap

  • Opening the sector to wider participation, including non-government stakeholders

This reflects a shift toward a more collaborative and integrated development model.

Mission-Mode Approach to Technology and Sustainability

The Minister outlined a series of flagship initiatives driving India’s transition:

  • National Green Hydrogen Mission

  • India AI Mission

  • National Quantum Mission

  • Biotechnology and advanced research programmes

These initiatives are supported by:

  • Increased public investment in R&D

  • Institutional frameworks like the National Research Foundation

  • Dedicated funding mechanisms to accelerate innovation

Strengthening Industry–Academia Collaboration

Dr. Singh highlighted the creation of structured interfaces to improve coordination between:

  • Industry

  • Academic institutions

  • Government agencies

These platforms are enabling:

  • Faster technology transfer and scaling

  • Better alignment of research with market needs

  • Enhanced innovation across sectors such as space, biotech, and clean energy

Startup Ecosystem Driving Innovation

India’s innovation ecosystem is witnessing rapid expansion, with startups playing a crucial role in:

  • Job creation

  • Technological advancement

The Minister noted a significant rise in women-led startups, reflecting changing dynamics and inclusivity in the innovation landscape.

Balancing Self-Reliance with Global Engagement

Concluding his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that India’s strategy combines:

  • Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance)

  • Active global collaboration and engagement

He stressed that the scale and urgency of demand in critical sectors require coordinated and accelerated action, ensuring that India’s progress contributes to both:

  • National development goals

  • Global climate and sustainability targets

Strategic Outlook

India’s clean energy roadmap reflects a multi-dimensional approach, integrating:

  • Resource security

  • Technological innovation

  • Institutional reforms

  • Global partnerships

As the world transitions toward greener economies, India’s model aims to position the country not just as a participant, but as a leader in the global clean energy transformation.

 

TRENDING

1
European Shares Tumble Amidst Mideast Tensions; Weekly Gains Persist

European Shares Tumble Amidst Mideast Tensions; Weekly Gains Persist

 Global
2
AI Taxation: Telangana's Bold Response to Automation Challenges

AI Taxation: Telangana's Bold Response to Automation Challenges

 India
3
Rescue Mission Underway for Trapped Sinaloa Miners

Rescue Mission Underway for Trapped Sinaloa Miners

 Global
4
Bomb Scare at Bareilly's Passport Office Sparks Massive Security Response

Bomb Scare at Bareilly's Passport Office Sparks Massive Security Response

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026