India’s Clean Energy Push Aims at Self-Reliance and Global Leadership: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and key portfolios including PMO, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh has outlined India’s clean energy transition as a strategic national mission focused on reducing import dependence, strengthening domestic capabilities, and positioning India as a global leader in sustainable development.

Addressing the Planet C3 Summit on Climate, Circularity and Community, the Minister emphasized that India’s energy transition is not limited to renewables but spans a comprehensive ecosystem of resources, technologies, and policy interventions.

Clean Energy as Strategic National Imperative

Dr. Singh highlighted that India’s approach integrates:

Energy security and economic resilience

Indigenous manufacturing and innovation

Global sustainability commitments

He stressed that sustaining India’s growing global leadership in climate action will require both scaling existing initiatives and launching new time-bound programmes.

Focus on Critical Minerals and Supply Chains

A key concern raised was India’s dependence on imports for critical materials such as:

Lithium (essential for batteries and electric vehicles)

Rare earth-based permanent magnets (used in EVs, wind turbines, electronics, defence, and space technologies)

With demand expected to surge across sectors like electric mobility, renewable energy, AI, and electronics manufacturing, the Minister noted that:

Domestic capacity must be rapidly expanded

Current supply is likely to lag behind rising demand unless scaling is accelerated

India has already taken steps, including:

Setting up its first indigenous permanent magnet plant in Visakhapatnam

Introducing a dedicated rare earth magnet policy to strengthen supply chains

Nuclear Energy for Future Tech Demands

Highlighting the link between energy and emerging technologies, Dr Singh pointed out that sectors like Artificial Intelligence require a continuous and reliable power supply.

To address this, India is:

Expanding nuclear energy capacity under a long-term mission

Targeting significant growth by 2047 through a phased roadmap

Opening the sector to wider participation, including non-government stakeholders

This reflects a shift toward a more collaborative and integrated development model.

Mission-Mode Approach to Technology and Sustainability

The Minister outlined a series of flagship initiatives driving India’s transition:

National Green Hydrogen Mission

India AI Mission

National Quantum Mission

Biotechnology and advanced research programmes

These initiatives are supported by:

Increased public investment in R&D

Institutional frameworks like the National Research Foundation

Dedicated funding mechanisms to accelerate innovation

Strengthening Industry–Academia Collaboration

Dr. Singh highlighted the creation of structured interfaces to improve coordination between:

Industry

Academic institutions

Government agencies

These platforms are enabling:

Faster technology transfer and scaling

Better alignment of research with market needs

Enhanced innovation across sectors such as space, biotech, and clean energy

Startup Ecosystem Driving Innovation

India’s innovation ecosystem is witnessing rapid expansion, with startups playing a crucial role in:

Job creation

Technological advancement

The Minister noted a significant rise in women-led startups, reflecting changing dynamics and inclusivity in the innovation landscape.

Balancing Self-Reliance with Global Engagement

Concluding his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that India’s strategy combines:

Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance)

Active global collaboration and engagement

He stressed that the scale and urgency of demand in critical sectors require coordinated and accelerated action, ensuring that India’s progress contributes to both:

National development goals

Global climate and sustainability targets

Strategic Outlook

India’s clean energy roadmap reflects a multi-dimensional approach, integrating:

Resource security

Technological innovation

Institutional reforms

Global partnerships

As the world transitions toward greener economies, India’s model aims to position the country not just as a participant, but as a leader in the global clean energy transformation.