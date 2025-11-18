U.S. Tariff Exemptions Boost Peru's Agricultural Exports

U.S. tariffs on over 200 food products have been rolled back by President Donald Trump, addressing increasing concerns about high grocery prices. This decision benefits more than 100 agricultural products from Peru, according to Peru's Economy Minister Teresa Mera.

The tariff exemption, announced on Monday, is expected to boost exports from the Andean nation, providing relief to American consumers and fostering economic ties between the two countries.

Products like coffee, beef, bananas, and orange juice are among the staples affected, promising a positive impact on Peru's agricultural sector and the U.S. market.