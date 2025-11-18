Pope Leo Urges Renewed Global Efforts at Climate Summit

Pope Leo delivered a stern message to world leaders on Monday, accusing governments of failing to adequately address global warming. His remarks came as officials gathered for the UN climate summit in Belem, Brazil, aiming to tackle critical issues, including climate finance and emissions goals. Pope Leo's message underscored a decade of concern following the Paris Agreement, which first united nations to curtail warming to under 2 degrees Celsius.

'The creation is crying out in floods, droughts, storms, and relentless heat,' stated Pope Leo in a video message during the summit. Meanwhile, delegates in Belem are under pressure to finalize agreements by Wednesday, with unresolved topics like climate finance and emissions reductions hanging in the balance. COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago acknowledged the high stakes, stating, 'It's super difficult, but all involved thought that it's worth the try.'

The summit reflects a shift in climate diplomacy dynamics with developing nations like China and India exerting more influence. In contrast, the EU faces declining support, and the US has opted out. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is expected to attend, rallying efforts to secure consensus. Discussions focus on previously sidelined issues, such as phasing out fossil fuels, completing the agenda amid complex geopolitical factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)