G20 Nations Advocate for Greater Developing Country Representation in Global Financial Institutions

During the G20 South Africa Summit, leaders stressed the significance of boosting developing countries' representation in global financial decision-making bodies, notably Multilateral Development Banks like the World Bank and IMF.

The summit underscored the establishment of a 25th chair on the IMF Executive Board for Sub-Saharan Africa and highlighted MDBs' critical role in poverty alleviation and economic growth.

The G20 reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the IMF's resource base, focusing on reforming quotas to reflect members' economic standings accurately, while continuing to explore avenues for robust cross-border payment systems and monitoring financial risks such as climate-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)