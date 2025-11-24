Left Menu

Centre's Commitment to Transform Remote Areas Highlighted in Siaha Visit

Union minister Ram Nath Thakur emphasized the development of remote areas as a priority while visiting Mizoram's Siaha district. He assured that challenges faced by locals would be communicated to Prime Minister Modi and encouraged effective implementation of central schemes. Thakur highlighted the Centre's focus on agriculture and farmers' welfare.

Union minister Ram Nath Thakur underscored the government's commitment to developing remote regions during his visit to Mizoram's Siaha district on Monday.

Thakur, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, while touring the area bordering Myanmar, addressed the challenges locals face. Speaking at an agriculture exhibition, he assured that these concerns would be relayed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stressing the Centre's focus on uplifting underdeveloped regions, Thakur urged local officers to diligently implement central schemes. He called on residents to propose their needs for assistance, emphasizing continued support from the Centre. The minister, on a three-day state tour, also visited the Siaha Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the district hospital, where he reiterated the emphasis on farmers' welfare and livelihood improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

