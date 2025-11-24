Left Menu

Unveiling Investment Innovation: Insights from the 9th Value Investing Pioneers Summit

The CFA Society India hosted its 9th Value Investing Pioneers Summit in New Delhi. Key discussions focused on sustainable value investing, learning from past financial crises, and adapting to technological advancements like AI. Notable speakers addressed macroeconomic trends, risk management, and contrarian investing strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:42 IST
  • India

In New Delhi, the CFA Society India recently hosted its landmark 9th Value Investing Pioneers Summit, highlighting the lasting principles of value investing and the necessity for continuous learning. Speakers emphasized the impact of market trends, long-term investment philosophies, and adapting strategies in an era dominated by artificial intelligence.

Margaret Franklin, President and CEO of CFA Institute, acknowledged India's growing significance in the investment sector. She stressed the need for ethically driven professionals, especially in a tech-evolving landscape. The summit also celebrated two decades of CFA Society India's pivotal contributions to the investment management industry.

The event featured experts like Dinesh Balachandran and Sailesh Raj Bhan, who delved into topics such as macroeconomic influences and long-term investing. Sessions also focused on contrarian investment approaches, revealing insights into identifying undervalued opportunities through disciplined strategies and sound judgment.

