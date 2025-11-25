Left Menu

Ethiopian Volcano Eruption Could Stir Delhi's Already Severe Air

Ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi Volcano pose a potential hazard to Delhi's air quality, although immediate effects are not expected. Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha urges monitoring as local pollutants and volcanic activity might exacerbate the capital's dire air pollution, currently at severe levels in multiple areas.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ash clouds drifting from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi Volcano have reached India, sparking concerns over air quality impacts in Delhi. However, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha assured that immediate effects on Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) are unlikely. 'The eruption is immense, and while ash is visible as far as Delhi, there's no immediate AQI change,' Jha explained. These clouds contain sulphur dioxide and glass particles, hovering in the upper atmosphere and requiring careful monitoring.

Potential impacts may extend to regions like the Himalayas, Tarai, and parts of China, he added. 'In Delhi, AQI levels are severe, with over half of monitoring stations reporting levels above 400, reaching hazardous zones,' Jha noted, referencing both government and private data. 'In my home, my device shows an AQI of 397.'

Jha speculated improvement in AQI might occur within 24 hours, conditional upon stubble-burning cessation and weather changes. He warned of temperature drops and reduced wind speeds affecting conditions. 'Local pollutants and temperature dips are already problematic. The volcanic eruption's sulphur dioxide remains high above, thus its impact on Delhi NCR is uncertain,' Jha concluded.

