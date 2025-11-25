Left Menu

Ayodhya's Dhwajarohan Ceremony: A Moment of Collective Faith Realized

The Dhwajarohan ceremony at Ayodhya marks a historic moment as the temple flag is hoisted, representing the faith of 1.4 billion Indians. With Prime Minister Modi in attendance, RSS Chief Bhagwat highlighted the emotional and spiritual significance, acknowledging decades of struggle and sacrifice leading to this landmark event.

Updated: 25-11-2025 15:05 IST
As India observed a significant event with the Dhwajarohan at the Shree Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Union Minister Piyush Goyal articulated that this ceremony symbolizes the faith of 1.4 billion Indians. He hailed the flag hoisting as a culmination of long-standing efforts, including contributions from various volunteers and organizations.

The minister praised numerous Indian initiatives and sacrifices made to erect the Ayodhya temple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Describing the ceremony under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as a moment of national joy, Goyal underscored the achievement's completion.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing a large gathering, described the Dhwajarohan as imbued with historical, emotional, and spiritual weight. He commended past sacrifices and linked the flag to the ancient ideal of Ram Rajya, a governance model of justice and prosperity, emphasizing its symbolic and spiritual significance.

