Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglomerate

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship entity of billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire, has unveiled subscriptions for one of India's most substantial rights issues to date, presenting shares at Rs 1,800 each. This price reflects a strategic 24 percent markdown from its price as of the approval date.

The issue's total size, assuming full uptake, stands at Rs 24,930.30 crore, involving the issuance of over 13.85 crore new shares according to the rights issue filing. It is scheduled to conclude on December 10. As part of the offer, there are three rights equity shares available for every 25 fully-paid existing shares.

The proceeds from this rights issue will play a crucial role in financing cutting-edge infrastructure projects across various sectors, including airports, data centers, green hydrogen, and digital media. Additionally, the funds will assist in alleviating existing debt burdens.

