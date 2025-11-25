Left Menu

Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglomerate

Adani Enterprises Ltd has launched one of India's largest rights issues, offering shares at a 24% discount. The Rs 24,930.30 crore issue closes on December 10 and aims to fund infrastructure projects. Promoters affirm their participation, valuing the company near Rs 2 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:02 IST
Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglomerate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship entity of billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire, has unveiled subscriptions for one of India's most substantial rights issues to date, presenting shares at Rs 1,800 each. This price reflects a strategic 24 percent markdown from its price as of the approval date.

The issue's total size, assuming full uptake, stands at Rs 24,930.30 crore, involving the issuance of over 13.85 crore new shares according to the rights issue filing. It is scheduled to conclude on December 10. As part of the offer, there are three rights equity shares available for every 25 fully-paid existing shares.

The proceeds from this rights issue will play a crucial role in financing cutting-edge infrastructure projects across various sectors, including airports, data centers, green hydrogen, and digital media. Additionally, the funds will assist in alleviating existing debt burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
2
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
3
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025