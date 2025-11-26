Left Menu

Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Jammu and Kashmir achieves 40% progress in the smart electricity meter rollout under the RDSS, installing 3.81 lakh devices. With ambitious targets set for 2026, significant strides towards reducing power losses and improving efficiency are underway, aiming for a more transparent power distribution system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:53 IST
Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has reached a 40% milestone in the deployment of smart electricity meters through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), successfully installing over 3.81 lakh units across the region. The initiative aims to transform the power distribution landscape by enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing power losses.

The ambitious project, inaugurated in November 2020, initially set out to install 20,000 meters in select areas of Jammu and Srinagar, completing its first phase in 2022 with 1.5 lakh meters. Currently, the ongoing second and third phases aim to install a total of 9.50 lakh smart meters by 2026, significantly modernizing the power sector.

Under the scheme, multiple agencies, including JPDCL, KPDCL, and others, are working towards reducing Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses from 58% to 12% by 2028, alongside improving billing and collection efficiencies. The Chief Secretary has underscored strict adherence to timelines and daily progress tracking to ensure timely completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Spandana Sphoorty Names K. Venkatesh as New CEO Amid Growth, Momentum

 United States
2
Kolkata Police Under Scrutiny: Election Commission Demands Security Breach Report

Kolkata Police Under Scrutiny: Election Commission Demands Security Breach R...

 India
3
Tri-State Takedown: Unmasking Cyber Fraud Syndicates

Tri-State Takedown: Unmasking Cyber Fraud Syndicates

 India
4
Australia's Social Media Ban: A Landmark Step Facing Legal Hurdles

Australia's Social Media Ban: A Landmark Step Facing Legal Hurdles

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025