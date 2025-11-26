Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Jammu and Kashmir has reached a 40% milestone in the deployment of smart electricity meters through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), successfully installing over 3.81 lakh units across the region. The initiative aims to transform the power distribution landscape by enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing power losses.

The ambitious project, inaugurated in November 2020, initially set out to install 20,000 meters in select areas of Jammu and Srinagar, completing its first phase in 2022 with 1.5 lakh meters. Currently, the ongoing second and third phases aim to install a total of 9.50 lakh smart meters by 2026, significantly modernizing the power sector.

Under the scheme, multiple agencies, including JPDCL, KPDCL, and others, are working towards reducing Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses from 58% to 12% by 2028, alongside improving billing and collection efficiencies. The Chief Secretary has underscored strict adherence to timelines and daily progress tracking to ensure timely completion.

