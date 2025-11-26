Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

A tragic blaze tore through high-rise residential towers in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least 14 people. Among the deceased was a firefighter, marking an immense loss for those battling the disaster.

The fire, which ignited in the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, left authorities struggling to contain it due to intense heat and strong winds that spread the flames across seven of the eight blocks. By 6:22 p.m., the situation escalated to a No. 5 alarm, the city's highest alert level.

This incident has sparked concerns about construction safety, as the buildings involved used bamboo scaffolding that is beginning to be phased out for metal structures. As rescue operations and investigations continue, Hong Kong faces its worst fire tragedy since 1996.

(With inputs from agencies.)