Delhi Firefighters Battle Triple Blaze: Swift Responses Save Lives
Three separate fires erupted across Delhi, including in Bhajanpura, Bawana Industrial Area, and Connaught Place. Quick responses from the Delhi Fire Department prevented major damage and injuries. In Bhajanpura, four people were injured after jumping to escape flames. Numerous fire tenders were deployed to control the situations effectively.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing series of events, three fires erupted across different parts of Delhi on Sunday, testing the swift response capabilities of the Delhi Fire Department. In Bhajanpura, a fire that broke out in two-wheelers parked at a residential complex left four individuals injured as they leaped to safety. The department received the emergency call at about 2 a.m., deploying 11 fire tenders to extinguish the blaze by 3:50 a.m. Individuals were rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
About the same time, another incident unfolded in the Bawana Industrial Area. Around 17 fire tenders were dispatched to control a fire in the industrial cluster's Sector 2. Firefighters worked diligently to ensure that the blaze was contained and did not affect nearby units.
Later, emergency services received a call for a fire at Hard Rock Cafe in the bustling Connaught Place at 12:31 PM. The fire, originating in the restaurant's chimney, was swiftly brought under control by 12:50 PM, preventing injuries and further damage. Such quick interventions have been critical in limiting the extent of damage and saving lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)