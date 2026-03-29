Delhi Firefighters Battle Triple Blaze: Swift Responses Save Lives

In a harrowing series of events, three fires erupted across different parts of Delhi on Sunday, testing the swift response capabilities of the Delhi Fire Department. In Bhajanpura, a fire that broke out in two-wheelers parked at a residential complex left four individuals injured as they leaped to safety. The department received the emergency call at about 2 a.m., deploying 11 fire tenders to extinguish the blaze by 3:50 a.m. Individuals were rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

About the same time, another incident unfolded in the Bawana Industrial Area. Around 17 fire tenders were dispatched to control a fire in the industrial cluster's Sector 2. Firefighters worked diligently to ensure that the blaze was contained and did not affect nearby units.

Later, emergency services received a call for a fire at Hard Rock Cafe in the bustling Connaught Place at 12:31 PM. The fire, originating in the restaurant's chimney, was swiftly brought under control by 12:50 PM, preventing injuries and further damage. Such quick interventions have been critical in limiting the extent of damage and saving lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)