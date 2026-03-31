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Firefighters Injured in Srinagar Blaze Amid Local Interference

Two firefighters were injured in Srinagar while battling a residential blaze that resulted in the collapse of a structure. Local interference hindered the containment efforts. Authorities urge community cooperation. The fire is now under control, and cooling operations are ongoing. Police and other units remain on the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:14 IST
Firefighters Injured in Srinagar Blaze Amid Local Interference
Fire breaks out at a residential building in Srinagar's Habba Kadal area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Two firefighters sustained injuries while battling a fire in a residential house in Srinagar's Habba Kadal area, an official reported on Tuesday. Fire officer Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat stated that the blaze had engulfed four structures, one of which collapsed, posing significant challenges to the emergency response team.

Bhat highlighted the difficulties faced by firefighters due to interference from local residents, which impeded their efforts to control the fire effectively. He urged the community to cooperate with emergency personnel to ensure swift containment of such incidents in the future.

The fire, which is now under control, prompted cooling operations that remain in progress. Onsite were firefighters, members of the Central Reserve Police Force, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, as authorities continue to monitor the situation for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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