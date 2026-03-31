Firefighters Injured in Srinagar Blaze Amid Local Interference

Two firefighters sustained injuries while battling a fire in a residential house in Srinagar's Habba Kadal area, an official reported on Tuesday. Fire officer Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat stated that the blaze had engulfed four structures, one of which collapsed, posing significant challenges to the emergency response team.

Bhat highlighted the difficulties faced by firefighters due to interference from local residents, which impeded their efforts to control the fire effectively. He urged the community to cooperate with emergency personnel to ensure swift containment of such incidents in the future.

The fire, which is now under control, prompted cooling operations that remain in progress. Onsite were firefighters, members of the Central Reserve Police Force, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, as authorities continue to monitor the situation for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)