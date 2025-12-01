Left Menu

Gunvor Eyes U.S. Shale Investments: A Strategic Move to Mend US Ties

Commodity trader Gunvor explores U.S. oil and gas investments to smooth ties with the Trump administration following its failed Lukoil bid. This strategic move focuses on natural gas assets, aiming to capitalize on the country’s energy sector and boost energy infrastructure investments.

Updated: 01-12-2025 07:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Commodity trader Gunvor is actively exploring investments in U.S. oil and gas assets, a strategic maneuver expected to improve relations with the Trump administration. This move follows Gunvor's abandoned bid to acquire Russian major Lukoil's foreign assets, a transaction opposed by the U.S. Treasury.

Gunvor's Americas division, led by Gary Pedersen, is in discussions to finance burgeoning private oil and gas firms, with a keen focus on assets in the energy sector. Amid these talks, the firm is particularly interested in natural gas investments, underscoring its priority shift from oil.

The company has been enhancing its U.S. energy footprint since 2012, now valued over $4 billion. While the investments remain tentative, Gunvor's involvement in U.S. shale, notably through previous bids, marks its strategic push into natural gas, a segment showing promising growth despite slowing oil deal activities.

