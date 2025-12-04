US authorizes certain Lukoil service station transactions outside of Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has issued a general license authorizing certain transactions involving Lukoil retail service stations located outside of Russia, according to a posting on Thursday on a Treasury Department website.
The transactions are authorized through 12:01 a.m. ET, April 29, 2026, the posting said.
