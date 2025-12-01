RBI Appoints Veteran Banker Usha Janakiraman as Executive Director
The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Usha Janakiraman as Executive Director of the Department of Supervision, effective December 1, 2025. With over three decades of experience, Janakiraman previously served as the Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Department of Regulation at RBI's Central Office in Mumbai.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday that Usha Janakiraman has been appointed as an Executive Director (ED) in the Department of Supervision. Her new role will commence on December 1, 2025.
Before this appointment, Janakiraman was the Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Department of Regulation at RBI's Central Office in Mumbai. Her extensive experience spans over three decades at the RBI, covering areas such as regulation, external investment, operations, banking supervision, public debt management, and currency management.
As Executive Director, Janakiraman will oversee the Department of Supervision, focusing on Risk, Analytics, and Vulnerability Assessment. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, she is set to bring her vast expertise to her new role, according to an official statement from the central bank.
