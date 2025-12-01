Dangote Refinery Challenges Regulator Data, Ensures Petrol Supply

In a recent dispute, Dangote Refinery has contested reports from the sector's regulator, claiming it supplies only a third of its stated petrol output.

The refinery has invited regulatory officials to its site to verify its claims of delivering 1.5 billion litres of petrol per month, while also addressing national demand concerns. The Nigerian government's decision to retain refined petroleum imports relates to doubts over domestic supply capacity.

Dangote aims to increase output to 1.7 billion litres monthly by February 2026, urging the regulator to streamline imports of crude and other necessary materials to avoid operational disruptions and cost escalation for customers.

