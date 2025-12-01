Left Menu

Dangote Refinery Challenges Regulator Data, Ensures Petrol Supply

Dangote Refinery disputes regulator's report on its petrol supply by inviting officials to validate its 1.5 billion litres monthly output. It addresses issues around import bans and vessel clearances, and highlights its increased production target of 1.7 billion litres by February 2026.

01-12-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent dispute, Dangote Refinery has contested reports from the sector's regulator, claiming it supplies only a third of its stated petrol output.

The refinery has invited regulatory officials to its site to verify its claims of delivering 1.5 billion litres of petrol per month, while also addressing national demand concerns. The Nigerian government's decision to retain refined petroleum imports relates to doubts over domestic supply capacity.

Dangote aims to increase output to 1.7 billion litres monthly by February 2026, urging the regulator to streamline imports of crude and other necessary materials to avoid operational disruptions and cost escalation for customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

