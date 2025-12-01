Nine-day Saras food festival begins in Delhi, to continue till December 9

Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated the Saras Aajeevika Food Festival 2025 at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi on Monday.

The fair, which will continue till December 9, will feature delicacies from different states across the country as well as rural products by women self-help groups.

Speaking at the event, Chouhan lauded women self-help group members who became Lakhpati Didis, and said they have written a new saga of progress, development and prosperity.

''Why should any sister remain poor, why should she be dependent, why should she shed tears? Instead, she should march ahead with her skills and hard work,'' Chouhan said.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi was also present.

The Saras food festival will feature over 500 traditional dishes from 25 states, including Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Gujarat through 62 stalls. The festival will be open for public from 11.30 am to 9.30 pm everyday until December 9.

