Nine-day Saras food festival begins in Delhi, to continue till December 9
Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated the Saras Aajeevika Food Festival 2025 at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi on Monday.The fair, which will continue till December 9, will feature delicacies from different states across the country as well as rural products by women self-help groups.Speaking at the event, Chouhan lauded women self-help group members who became Lakhpati Didis, and said they have written a new saga of progress, development and prosperity.Why should any sister remain poor, why should she be dependent, why should she shed tears
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated the Saras Aajeevika Food Festival 2025 at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi on Monday.
The fair, which will continue till December 9, will feature delicacies from different states across the country as well as rural products by women self-help groups.
Speaking at the event, Chouhan lauded women self-help group members who became Lakhpati Didis, and said they have written a new saga of progress, development and prosperity.
''Why should any sister remain poor, why should she be dependent, why should she shed tears? Instead, she should march ahead with her skills and hard work,'' Chouhan said.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi was also present.
The Saras food festival will feature over 500 traditional dishes from 25 states, including Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Gujarat through 62 stalls. The festival will be open for public from 11.30 am to 9.30 pm everyday until December 9.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis
Himanta pledges to build inclusive 'Greater Assam'
Counting of votes for Maharashtra local body polls on Dec 21, not Dec 3: HC to SEC
Why borrow money from abroad, low-interest loans available in India: BJP state chief to Kerala CM
Bank of Maharashtra OFS opens, govt to offload up to 6pc stake