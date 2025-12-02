Russian-flagged tanker reports attack off Turkey coast, maritime body says

A Russian-flagged tanker sailing from Russia to Georgia loaded with sunflower oil reported that it was attacked off the Turkish coast but its 13 crew members were unharmed, Turkey's maritime authority said on Tuesday. The vessel, MIDVOLGA-2, reported coming under attack 80 miles (129 km) off the Turkish coast but did not make a request for assistance and was proceeding towards Turkey's Sinop port, the Maritime Affairs Directorate said on X.

It did not provide other details about the attack. Last Friday, Ukrainian naval drones hit two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea as they headed to a Russian port to load up with oil destined for foreign markets, as Kyiv tried to pile pressure on Russia's vast oil industry.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea were unacceptable, issuing a warning to "all related sides."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)