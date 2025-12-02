Andhra CM Naidu proposes solar rooftops on 438 govt buildings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday proposed installing solar rooftop systems on 438 government buildings to generate 150 MW of power.

He reviewed the state's power sector and approved extending incentives to ferroalloy companies for one year, a move expected to cost the government Rs 1,053 crore.

''CM Naidu directed officials to implement an action plan to set up solar panels on 438 government office buildings to produce 150 MW of power,'' a press release said.

He also instructed officials to reduce transmission losses, currently at 9.2 per cent, and explore power-swapping agreements with other states.

Officials briefed Naidu on measures under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) project, which aims to produce 4,792 MW. Under the scheme, the central government provides a subsidy of up to 30 to 50 per cent of the total cost for installing standalone solar pumps, as well as for the solarisation of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps, according to its website.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand informed the chief minister that the power purchase price decreased in the first quarter of the year and that the electrical power monitoring system has helped the government save Rs 400-500 crore.

Officials added that companies establishing projects under the integrated clean energy policy must implement their plans within 60 days to support Andhra Pradesh's goal of becoming a new energy hub.

Naidu stressed the importance of supplying quality power to domestic and industrial consumers and asked officials to assess power-generation potential on irrigation and endowment lands across the state.

He approved a Rs 20,000 subsidy for BC consumers installing 3 kW solar panels and directed free supply of 500 units to power looms to support the sector.

The chief minister also instructed officials to procure 1,000 electric buses and establish 5,000 EV charging stations, emphasising efficient management to avoid tariff hikes.

