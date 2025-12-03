Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Syrian president, Chevron discuss cooperation in oil, gas exploration, state news agency says

The company recently led a consortium of international companies that signed a memorandum of understanding to develop major power generation projects with a foreign investment valued at about $7 billion. Due to the destruction of energy infrastructure during its 14-year civil war, Syria today produces just a fraction of the electricity it needs, though the supply of power has improved notably in recent months thanks to gas from Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 01:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Syrian president, Chevron discuss cooperation in oil, gas exploration, state news agency says

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met delegations from U.S. oil major Chevron and the Syrian Petroleum Company to discuss cooperation in oil and gas exploration fields on Syrian shores, the Syrian state news agency said on Tuesday.

The state news agency did not provide further details on the discussions. Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The meeting was also attended by representatives from Qatar's UCC Holding, the state news agency said. The company recently led a consortium of international companies that signed a memorandum of understanding to develop major power generation projects with a foreign investment valued at about $7 billion.

Due to the destruction of energy infrastructure during its 14-year civil war, Syria today produces just a fraction of the electricity it needs, though the supply of power has improved notably in recent months thanks to gas from Azerbaijan and Qatar. Damascus has recently pledged to ramp up power supply.

Syria's domestic natural gas production is estimated to have declined to 3 billion cubic metres in 2023 from 8.7 bcm in 2011 due to the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

 Global
2
Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

 India
3
Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its demands for voter data

Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its...

 United States
4
5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025