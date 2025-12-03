Atomic Energy Bill in advance stage of preparation: Jitendra Singh

The draft Atomic Energy Bill 2025 is currently in advanced stage of processing and preparation, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh said final comments and suggestions from various ministries were being progressively incorporated along with concomitant vetting by the Ministry of Law and Justice for legal compliances on the draft bill that seeks to replace the Atomic Energy Act-1962.

The bill seeks to open up the tightly-controlled nuclear power sector for private players as India eyes to increase the share of atomic energy in its energy basket.

The government has set a target of generating 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047, a more than ten-fold increase from the present capacity of 8.8 GW.

''Policy directives of the Government with regard to specific aspects of the Bill are being suitably incorporated before being put up for approvals,'' Singh said.

The government plans to introduce the Atomic Energy Bill-2025 in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

In reply to a separate question, Singh said the completion of Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, RAPP-8 (700 MW) is delayed mainly due to extensive design reviews and incorporation of new upgrades as a result of thorough analysis of the Fukushima accident in Japan.

Another project, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, KKNPP-3&4 (2 x 1000 MW) has been delayed due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and non-availability of rock products due to stoppage of quarry operations by district administration, he said. In addition, the financial crunch of contractors and the impact of Covid pandemic also contributed to delays in project execution, Singh said.

