Massive power outage hits Cuba's western region after transmission line fails

A blackout hit Havana and the rest of the western half of Cuba on Wednesday, leaving millions of people without power on an island struggling with chronic outages blamed on a crumbling electric grid.Lzaro Guerra, general director of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, said the massive outage was caused by a failure on a transmission line that connects two major plants.

PTI | Havana | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:24 IST
Lázaro Guerra, general director of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, said the massive outage was caused by a failure on a transmission line that connects two major plants. He said power would be restored gradually.

The outage followed two days of peak-hour power shortages across the island. A total blackout hit Cuba in September, with officials blaming aging infrastructure and fuel shortages at power plants. The ongoing outages also affect water service and impact the island's fragile business sector.

Cuba is going through a severe economic crisis that deepened during the coronavirus pandemic, which paralysed the key tourism sector, and was exacerbated by an increase in US sanctions and a failed internal financial reform to unify the currency.

The eastern half of Cuba also has been struggling with power outages after Hurricane Melissa slammed into that region in late October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

