Poland - Factors to Watch December 4

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-12-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 12:05 IST
The following are significant news stories, press reports and events on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): INTEREST RATES

Poland's central bank cut its main interest rate by another 25 basis points to 4.00% on Wednesday, in line with most analysts' expectations, after November inflation came in lower than forecast. The Governor of the National Bank of Poland, Adam Glapinski, will present the justification for the decision of the Monetary Policy Council at a press conference on Thursday.

CENTRAL EUROPE'S CURRENCIES Central Europe's main currencies may be close to a ceiling after hitting fresh multi-month highs in November, a Reuters poll of economic analysts showed on Wednesday.

OSCE MINISTERIAL COUNCIL The two-day session of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) begins in Vienna on Thursday.

This is an annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the 57 OSCE member states or their representatives, whose purpose is to review and assess the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian areas and the organization's work in all areas of its activity. Poland is represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski.

