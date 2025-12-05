Rajasthan sees decline in SC/ST cases in last 2 years, shows crime tracking data

Rajasthan has recorded a substantial decline in cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act over the past two years, with police officials attributing the drop to faster investigations, prompt FIR registration and stricter enforcement of new criminal laws.

According to data compiled through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), atrocities against SC/ST communities have fallen 28.23 per cent between November 2023 and November 2025.

Compared to November 2024, the cases declined by 17 per cent, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar Sharma said on Thursday.

Sharma said 10,273 cases were registered by November 2023, while the figure fell to 7,373 in 2025 — a reduction of 2,900 cases. In 2024, 8,883 cases were recorded. He said the decline reflects ''persistent and effective measures'' taken by the police under the state government's directives to strengthen law and order and enhance protection for marginalised communities.

The DGP said the police have adopted a strict and sensitive approach in dealing with crimes against SC/ST communities, along with immediate FIR registration and accelerated investigations.

He added that the average investigation time has decreased sharply from 124 days in 2023 to 109 days in 2024, and further to 75 days in 2025, calling it an ''unprecedented improvement''.

Sharma said close monitoring of serious offences, including murder, rape, abduction and cases under the SC/ST Act, has contributed to the overall reduction in crime. He said the Rajasthan Police is also focusing on disposing of cases within 60 days under the new criminal laws to ensure victims receive timely justice.

