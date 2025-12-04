China trade official meets with international semiconductor companies

The chairman of China's international trade promotion body met with semiconductor companies including Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries, ON Semiconductor, Nokia, Synopsys, and Emerson, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, exchanged views on promoting U.S.- China cooperation in the semiconductor field and maintaining the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)