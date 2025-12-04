China trade official meets with international semiconductor companies
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 12:15 IST
The chairman of China's international trade promotion body met with semiconductor companies including Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries, ON Semiconductor, Nokia, Synopsys, and Emerson, according to an official statement on Thursday.
Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, exchanged views on promoting U.S.- China cooperation in the semiconductor field and maintaining the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qualcomm
- Ren Hongbin
- Emerson
- Synopsys
- China
- ON Semiconductor
- Nokia
- GlobalFoundries
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China stocks decline for third day, investors await policy cues
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region
EXCLUSIVE-China massing military ships across region in show of maritime force, sources say
Zhongshan [China], November 28: From November 9 to 21, 2025, the 15th National Games took place in Guangdong Province and Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions—the first time these three regions have jointly held China’s premier sporting event. This quadrennial celebration of Chinese sport, encompassing 34 major and 419 minor competitive events alongside 23 major and 166 minor mass events, drew over 20,000 athletes to its diverse arenas. Emerging from this grand stage with unprecedented glory was Zhongshan. Their largest-ever delegation, comprising over 40 athletes, contested nearly 20 events and achieved a historic best-ever medal count: eight gold, three silver, and seven bronze.
China's Xi and France's Macron pledge cooperation on global crises and trade