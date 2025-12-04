Left Menu

China trade official meets with international semiconductor companies

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 12:15 IST
China trade official meets with international semiconductor companies

The chairman of China's international trade promotion body met with semiconductor companies including Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries, ON Semiconductor, Nokia, Synopsys, and Emerson, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, exchanged views on promoting U.S.- China cooperation in the semiconductor field and maintaining the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Macron urges Xi to step up efforts on Ukraine, rebalancing global trade

UPDATE 3-Macron urges Xi to step up efforts on Ukraine, rebalancing global t...

 Global
2
Falling rupee creating economic pain for people: Cong MP in RS

Falling rupee creating economic pain for people: Cong MP in RS

 India
3
BEML wins Rs 157 crore order to manufacture switch rail grinding machines

BEML wins Rs 157 crore order to manufacture switch rail grinding machines

 India
4
India airlifts movable bridge system, water units to Sri Lanka; shares disaster-response toolkit

India airlifts movable bridge system, water units to Sri Lanka; shares disas...

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025