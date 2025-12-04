Ukraine's DTEK says Russia attacked its energy facility in Odesa region
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 12:50 IST
Ukrainian energy company DTEK said on Thursday that Russia attacked its energy facility in the southern Odesa region overnight, leaving 51,800 households without power.
Energy workers are working to restore the electricity as soon as possible, it said in a statement on Telegram.
