India, Russia hold talks to expand fisheries, meat, dairy trade

India and Russia on Thursday held discussions on expanding bilateral trade of fisheries, meat and dairy products as well as address market access issues.

According to an official statement, Russia expressed willingness to import fishery and meat products from India. It also showed interest in veterinary vaccine development and animal health management.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, India's Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh held a bilateral meeting with Oxana Lut, Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, in the national capital.

''During the meeting, both sides discussed expanding mutual trade in fisheries, animal & dairy products, resolving market access issues, and fast-tracking establishment listings for exports,'' an official statement said.

The discussions also focused on collaboration in research, education and emerging aquaculture technologies, including deep-sea fishing vessels, aquaculture emerging technologies and processing.

Singh highlighted that India exported fish and fishery products worth USD 7.45 billion in 2024-25, including USD 127 million to Russia.

He talked about the potential to diversify exports to Russia with products such as shrimp, prawns, mackerel, sardines, tuna, crab, squid, and cuttlefish.

''Russian side expressed readiness to take products from India, including fish and fishery products, meat and meat products, and showed interest in developing the trout market through a joint technical project that could lead to joint ventures,'' the statement said.

Singh thanked Russia for listing 19 Indian fisheries establishments on the FSVPS (Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance) platform recently, taking the total listed Indian establishments to 128. The minister urged Russia to expedite listing of pending establishments, regular updates of activity details, and revocation of temporary restrictions.

He also requested early approvals for Indian entities in dairy, buffalo meat, and poultry sectors.

For export of butter and dairy products, Singh mentioned that 12 Indian manufacturing companies of dairy products, including AMUL/Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), are awaiting registration with the FSVPS.

He requested the Russian side to consider approving these establishments for listing in FSVPS.

Singh further emphasised on cooperation for mutual trade in the fisheries sector, technology transfer for deep-sea fishing vessels, and adoption of advanced aquaculture technologies, including Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) and Biofloc.

He stressed the need for capacity building in deep-sea fishing, on-board processing, and value addition, along with collaboration in aquaculture and emerging technologies.

''Both sides agreed to work on cold water fisheries, including trout, genetic improvement in fisheries and aquaculture,'' the statement said.

India highlighted that cooperation in fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying research and development would be mutually beneficial.

India also proposed for creation of a structured mechanism to advance in these areas to strengthen the cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). It requested the Russian side to finalise and facilitate signing of the draft MoU already shared with the Russian side.

Oxana Lut informed about Russia's readiness to cooperate in fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy sectors building on the successful history of agricultural collaboration.

She noted that ''some items are manufactured in Russia and some in India, and the products which Russia needs, can be supplied by India and the products which India needs can be supplied by Russia to India for strengthening mutual trade''.

India is the second top exporter of shrimp to Russia.

Lut emphasised that Russia would like to have cooperation with India in veterinary vaccine development, equipment manufacturing, and animal disease management.

She stressed upon further cooperation at the level of universities, research and development institutes from both the sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)