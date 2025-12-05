Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Venezuela asks lawmakers to approve 2026 budget of $19.9 billion

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 02:35 IST
(Adds oil output figures in paragraph 3) Dec 4 (Reuters) -

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday presented the government's 2026 budget proposal to the National Assembly, urging lawmakers to approve spending of some $19.9 billion. Nearly 78% of the funding would be spent on social programs, Rodriguez said.

The OPEC country's oil production rose to 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) in November from 1.13 million bpd the previous month, while output of refined products averaged 174,800 bpd in October, an increase from 146,200 bpd in September, according to figures she presented.

