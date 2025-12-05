Repo Rate Strategy: RBI's Balancing Act Amid Inflation and Growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Friday a decision to cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down to 5.25%. This move comes as inflation remains benign, according to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Malhotra emphasized that while exact repo rate levels cannot be forecasted, the RBI's current inflation estimates support maintaining low rates. He highlighted that a target inflation level of 4% is ideal, although the current 0.2% is not sustainable for India's economy.

Looking ahead, the RBI will remain data-driven in its decisions. The growth expectation has softened, with the Governor attributing this to tariff impacts on specific sectors such as gems and jewelry. Despite these challenges, domestic demand remains a robust driver of the Indian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)