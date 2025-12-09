Blaze Disrupts Cotton Processing: Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

A major fire erupted at a cotton processing unit in Kurnool district on Tuesday, causing substantial damage but fortunately no casualties. The blaze originated from sparks emitted by machines working non-stop during the busy cotton harvesting period.

Adoni Deputy Superintendent of Police, M Hemalatha, confirmed the incident, noting that over 2,500 quintals of cotton were lost in the ensuing inferno. Such incidents, she elaborated, are not uncommon during this season due to the highly inflammable nature of the material.

The fire department's prompt response was crucial in containing the flames, preventing potential harm to workers or nearby structures. Officials are now focusing on reviewing safety precautions and machinery checks to avert similar occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)