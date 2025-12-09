Ukraine Battles Power Cuts Amid Russian Strikes

Ukraine's national grid operator, Ukrenergo, announced on Tuesday that emergency power outages have been imposed across most regions of the country. This measure comes in the wake of recent Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy system.

According to a statement released by Ukrenergo, the power outages are temporary. The company assured citizens that the interruptions will be lifted as soon as engineers can stabilize the electricity grid.

The situation underscores the urgent challenges Ukraine faces in maintaining essential services while under military pressure. Efforts to restore full power are ongoing, with authorities working round the clock to mitigate the impact on the populace.

