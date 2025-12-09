Left Menu

Ukraine Battles Power Cuts Amid Russian Strikes

Ukraine's national grid operator, Ukrenergo, has implemented emergency power cuts in response to Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure. The outages, affecting most regions, will persist until the electricity grid is stabilized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:52 IST
Ukraine Battles Power Cuts Amid Russian Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's national grid operator, Ukrenergo, announced on Tuesday that emergency power outages have been imposed across most regions of the country. This measure comes in the wake of recent Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy system.

According to a statement released by Ukrenergo, the power outages are temporary. The company assured citizens that the interruptions will be lifted as soon as engineers can stabilize the electricity grid.

The situation underscores the urgent challenges Ukraine faces in maintaining essential services while under military pressure. Efforts to restore full power are ongoing, with authorities working round the clock to mitigate the impact on the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025