Park Medi World's IPO: An Underdog Surging Towards Success

On the second day of its initial public offering, Park Medi World, a prominent hospital chain operator, saw its IPO achieve 98% subscription. The Rs 920-crore issue attracted bids for over 4.11 crore equity shares, nearing the offer of 4.18 crore shares, according to data from the NSE.

The IPO saw varying subscription levels, with Non Institutional Investors surpassing their quota by 1.38 times, while Retail Individual Investors subscribed 1.19 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers accounted for 32% subscription, indicating a diverse interest in the healthcare firm's offering.

Park Medi World plans to utilize proceeds from its IPO, priced between Rs 154-162 per share, for debt repayment, hospital development, and equipment procurement. With a robust network of 13 multi-specialty hospitals across four states, the company is preparing for future expansion and strategic acquisitions.

