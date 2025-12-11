Park Medi World's IPO: An Underdog Surging Towards Success
Park Medi World's IPO nearly reached full subscription on its second day, drawing significant interest from various investor categories. The issue, combining fresh share issuance and promoter sales, aims to fund debt repayment, hospital development, and equipment purchases, valuing the healthcare company at approximately Rs 7,000 crore.
- Country:
- India
On the second day of its initial public offering, Park Medi World, a prominent hospital chain operator, saw its IPO achieve 98% subscription. The Rs 920-crore issue attracted bids for over 4.11 crore equity shares, nearing the offer of 4.18 crore shares, according to data from the NSE.
The IPO saw varying subscription levels, with Non Institutional Investors surpassing their quota by 1.38 times, while Retail Individual Investors subscribed 1.19 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers accounted for 32% subscription, indicating a diverse interest in the healthcare firm's offering.
Park Medi World plans to utilize proceeds from its IPO, priced between Rs 154-162 per share, for debt repayment, hospital development, and equipment procurement. With a robust network of 13 multi-specialty hospitals across four states, the company is preparing for future expansion and strategic acquisitions.
