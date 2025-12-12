Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Government Removes IAS Officer Over Alleged Fraud, Controversial Remarks

IAS officer Santosh Verma has been removed from his post in Madhya Pradesh due to allegations of using fraudulent means to obtain his position, as well as making controversial statements about the Brahmin community. The state government is conducting a thorough investigation into these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:20 IST
IAS officer Santosh Verma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken decisive action by removing Santosh Verma, an IAS officer in the Agriculture Department, from his position. Officials announced that Verma was found to have entered the service using fraudulent methods.

A departmental inquiry is nearing completion, investigating Verma for allegedly acquiring an integrity certificate through fabricated documents. Additionally, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has demanded strict action following Verma's controversial remarks about the Brahmin community, a statement that has sparked widespread outrage.

Verma's comments, made during a November 23 AJJAKS convention in Bhopal, were perceived as harmful to social harmony. In response, Member of Parliament Janardan Mishra has called for an extensive investigation into both Verma's initial fraudulent induction into the IAS and a pending criminal case against him. Mishra has urged Union Minister Jitendra Singh to revoke Verma's IAS promotion if the allegations are substantiated.

