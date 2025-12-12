Left Menu

Silver Prices Soar to Record Highs in Futures Trade

Silver prices surged past Rs 2 lakh per kg in futures trade for the first time, driven by robust investor demand and favorable global trends. The Multi-Commodity Exchange saw March delivery prices reach an unprecedented Rs 2,00,362 per kg, while Comex silver futures hit USD 64.74 per ounce internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:06 IST
Silver Prices Soar to Record Highs in Futures Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented trend, silver prices soared on Friday, surpassing the landmark figure of Rs 2 lakh per kg in futures trade on strong investor demand and favorable global market conditions.

The price surge marks the fourth consecutive day of gains, with March delivery futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange hitting a record high of Rs 2,00,362 per kg, appreciating by Rs 1,420 or 0.71%.

Simultaneously, the international markets reflected this bullish trend with Comex silver futures climbing to a new peak at USD 64.74 per ounce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025