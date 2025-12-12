Silver Prices Soar to Record Highs in Futures Trade
Silver prices surged past Rs 2 lakh per kg in futures trade for the first time, driven by robust investor demand and favorable global trends. The Multi-Commodity Exchange saw March delivery prices reach an unprecedented Rs 2,00,362 per kg, while Comex silver futures hit USD 64.74 per ounce internationally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented trend, silver prices soared on Friday, surpassing the landmark figure of Rs 2 lakh per kg in futures trade on strong investor demand and favorable global market conditions.
The price surge marks the fourth consecutive day of gains, with March delivery futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange hitting a record high of Rs 2,00,362 per kg, appreciating by Rs 1,420 or 0.71%.
Simultaneously, the international markets reflected this bullish trend with Comex silver futures climbing to a new peak at USD 64.74 per ounce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
