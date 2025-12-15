Left Menu

Orvakal in Kurnool district emerging as pharmaceutical hub, says Andhra govt

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-12-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 13:17 IST
Orvakal in Kurnool district emerging as pharmaceutical hub, says Andhra govt
  • Country:
  • India

Orvakal in Kurnool district is emerging as a pharmaceutical hub, said Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, citing the investments of two Hyderabad-based companies, Virupaksha Organics Ltd and Sigachi Industries Ltd, in Orvakal.

''Andhra Pradesh is rapidly strengthening its position as a preferred destination for pharmaceutical manufacturing, with Hyderabad-based Virupaksha Organics Limited and Sigachi Industries Limited expanding their operations in Orvakal, Kurnool district,'' said an official press release.

Virupaksha Organics received approval for allotment of over 100 acres in the IP Guttapadu Cluster at the Orvakal Node for establishing a manufacturing facility of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and organic chemicals.

It involves an investment of Rs 1,225 crore and has the potential to create around 1,500 direct jobs, besides substantial indirect employment across logistics, utilities and ancillary services, said the release.

Likewise, Sigachi Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, particularly microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), which have applications across pharmaceuticals, food and nutraceuticals.

The expansion plans of Virupaksha Organics and Sigachi Industries were formalised through deals signed recently at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag.

With pharmaceutical and allied manufacturing projects now converging at Orvakal, Kurnool district is emerging as a pharmaceutical manufacturing destination in South India, the press release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025