Brandcare Globally Recognised as India's Health Agency of 2025 by TopFICE

Mumbai, 15th, 2025: Brandcare has been named India's Health Agency of 2025 by TopFICE, an independent global ranking platform. This is a big deal for Indian healthcare communications. This recognition places Brandcare alongside the world's most acclaimed healthcare specialist agencies, including Klick Health (Canada), Igloo Lab (Colombia), VML Health (Spain and Italy), and Area 23 (USA).

The recognition is based on Brandcare's exceptional performance across the world's leading international creativity and effectiveness festivals during 2024-25. TopFICE's ranking looks at 72 award shows and more than 11,000 trophies won around the world, making it a complete measure of creative excellence.

About Brandcare Brandcare is India's pioneering independent healthcare advertising agency, established with a singular mission: to give healthcare communication the creativity, sensitivity, and impact it deserves. Over the years, the agency has become synonymous with campaigns that transform mindsets across Southeast Asia.

What sets Brandcare apart is its ability to blend scientific accuracy with creative storytelling, making complex medical concepts simple to understand. With offices in India and Singapore, Brandcare has evolved from a creative agency into a full-service healthcare communications partner, incorporating digital capabilities, analytics, and even health tech investments. This change shows that the agency is dedicated to its core of health and wellness. Campaign Excellence: Award-Winning Work The recent TopFICE recognition as the Healthcare Agency -India is based on Brandcare's performance in the world's leading international creativity and effectiveness festivals in 2024-25. The ranking evaluates 72 award shows and more than 11000 trophies earned worldwide. Some recognised campaigns from Brandcare are: 1. Edema Pranaam: Culture Drives Awareness Brandcare transformed the traditional Indian gesture of pranaam into a powerful screening cue for edema awareness. Pedal edema—commonly dismissed as an age-related condition—can signal early heart risk and requires timely treatment. This campaign for a leading edema brand of Cipla, encourages younger generations to observe these signs when they bend for pranaam, turning a cultural practice into an opportunity for health screening. 2. Drain Edema: Making the Invisible Urgent A doctor's desk overflowing with charts, risk scores, and endless medical diagrams. It's important to break this visual clutter. This campaign leverages a striking and unconventional metaphor—a gumboot filled with water, as a part of the actual foot. The image creatively brings the science of edema to life, illustrating the accumulation of excess fluid in the body in a way that is instantly relatable.

Supported by in-clinic materials and edema risk scores, the campaign reframed pedal edema. 3. Gram Health Locket: Wearable Health Records for Tribal Communities In partnership with Keshav Srushtee, Brandcare developed a secured, digitized wearable health device for tribal communities in Western India. The Gram Health Locket, designed with local tribal art sensibilities, has reached 31 tribal villages and touched 11,000 families, receiving acclaim at the African National Rural Development Organization.

About TopFICE TopFICE is a global ranking system that is not connected to any one company. It rates and honours advertising agencies, networks, and producers based on how well they do at major international creative festivals and how many awards they win. It gives an unbiased, overall picture of the best people in the industry, celebrating creativity and strategy excellence in a number of categories.

This year marks a milestone for TopFICE as its first edition evaluates agencies from Asia and Africa, completing the platform's goal of offering a truly global evaluation of creative excellence. TopFICE consolidates results from more than 60 major international festivals, with no ties to festivals, media, brands, or holding companies, ensuring a neutral, transparent, and unbiased ranking.

Leadership Perspective ''The TopFICE global rankings recognition for Brandcare as India's Health Agency of the Year is a testament to Indian creativity and effectiveness,'' said Rashmi Thosar, Founder, CEO, & CCO of Brandcare. ''As an independent agency from India, we are proud to stand amongst the best in the world. This award confirms our belief that healthcare communication needs special care, cultural sensitivity, and creative excellence. Our campaigns show that we can make communications that not only inform but also change health outcomes when science and sensitivity come together.'' Looking Ahead Brandcare has won awards on global platforms like One Asia, Spikes Asia, New York Health Festivals, and Saniss Health, as well as Indian platforms like e4m, IHW, and Rx Club. This TopFICE award is a big step forward for Indian healthcare communication on the world stage. Brandcare's TopFICE recognition is strong proof of what can happen when creativity and credibility come together in healthcare. For healthcare brands looking for a partner that knows both the science and the soul of health communication and can work with cultural differences while still meeting global standards, this is a great example.

For more information: Website: https://www.brandcare.net/ TopFICE Winners: https://topfice.com/winners/

