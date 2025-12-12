Left Menu

Calls for Peace Amid Rising Tensions at Preah Vihear Heritage Site

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has urged Thailand and Cambodia to preserve the Preah Vihear Hindu temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amidst ongoing border conflicts. Recognizing the site's global cultural significance, UNESCO, with India's support, appeals for peace and legal adherence to protect the ancient site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:49 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the damage sustained by conservation facilities at Cambodia's Preah Vihear temple, due to increased tensions with Thailand, India's Ministry of External Affairs has called for immediate protective measures for the UNESCO-designated World Heritage Site. The ministry stressed the need for restraint and conflict cessation from both sides.

The Preah Vihear temple, a significant symbol of shared cultural heritage, has been the centerpiece of historical contention between the two neighboring nations. Since December 10, the border tensions escalated into artillery and rocket exchanges, prompting mutual accusations of aggressive acts, and raising concerns internationally.

Amidst these developments, UNESCO has expressed grave concerns, reminding both nations of their obligations under international treaties, and reiterating its readiness to support conservation efforts once conditions permit. This ongoing dispute stems from historical border disagreements that trace back to early 20th-century colonial mappings, with the Preah Vihear temple remaining a focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

