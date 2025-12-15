Left Menu

Fire destroys two trucks carrying chemicals, plastic granules in Indore; no one hurt

Two trucks parked along Agra-Mumbai national highway in Madhya Pradeshs Indore were gutted in a fire on Monday, disrupting traffic on the arterial route, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said.The fire broke out near Manpur town, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Choudhary told PTI.The blaze started in a truck carrying chemicals used in manufacture of oil paint.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:06 IST
Fire destroys two trucks carrying chemicals, plastic granules in Indore; no one hurt
Two trucks parked along Agra-Mumbai national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were gutted in a fire on Monday, disrupting traffic on the arterial route, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said.

The fire broke out near Manpur town, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Choudhary told PTI.

''The blaze started in a truck carrying chemicals used in manufacture of oil paint. The truck behind it was loaded with plastic granules, which intensified the fire. Traffic on the highway was stopped to douse the fire. No one was injured in the incident as the vehicles' drivers and cleaners were not present in them. Both trucks were completely destroyed,'' the Deputy SP said.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the cause of fire, and a case will be registered in this regard, Choudhary added.

