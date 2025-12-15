U.S. demands EU exempt its gas from methane emissions law, document shows

The United States government has demanded that the European Union exempts the U.S. from obligations under the bloc's methane emissions law on oil and gas imports until 2035, a U.S. government document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The document, circulated to EU member countries' governments, said that in the absence of a "full repeal" of the EU law, the United States proposed that the EU should "delay requiring U.S. emissions data reporting under the EUMR [EU methane regulation] until October 2035".

