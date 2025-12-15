Slovak woman killed in Bondi Beach mass shooting, president says
A woman from Slovakia was killed during a mass shooting at a Jewish celebration at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach in Australia on Sunday, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Monday.
"Already yesterday, I unequivocally condemned the brutal, deadly attack... Today, that grief has reached Slovakia as well — among the victims of this senseless, violent rampage was a Slovak woman, Marika," Pellegrini wrote on X.
