PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome upon arrival in Amman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Amman on Monday, marking the start of his official visit to Jordan. Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan received Prime Minister Modi at the airport, formally welcoming him as he began the Jordan leg of his overseas tour.

PM Modi is in Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks aimed at reviewing the entire spectrum of India-Jordan relations and exchanging views on regional developments. The Prime Minister will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the country.

Emphasising the importance of the visit ahead of his departure from Delhi, PM Modi said, "First, I will be visiting Jordan, on the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. This historic visit will mark 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries." After concluding the Jordan visit, the Prime Minister will travel to Ethiopia from December 16 to 17, marking his first visit to the African nation. He is expected to hold detailed discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on all aspects of bilateral relations. Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, also serves as the headquarters of the African Union.

Speaking about the Ethiopia leg, PM Modi said, "I will pay my first visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. Addis Ababa is also the headquarters of the African Union. In 2023, during India's G20 Presidency, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20." He added, "In Addis Ababa, I will hold detailed discussions with H E Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali and also have the opportunity to meet the Indian diaspora living there."

The Prime Minister will also address a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament. "I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of both countries, as partners in the Global South, to strengthening friendship and expanding bilateral cooperation. In the final leg of the tour, PM Modi will visit Oman from December 17 to 18 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, marking his second visit to the country.

The MEA said India and Oman share an all-encompassing Strategic Partnership rooted in centuries-old ties of friendship, trade and strong people-to-people connections. The Oman visit coincides with 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations and follows the Sultan of Oman's State visit to India in December 2023.

Both sides are expected to undertake a comprehensive review of cooperation across sectors including trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture, while also exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Speaking about the Oman leg, the Prime Minister said, "In Muscat, I look forward to my discussions with His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, and towards strengthening our Strategic Partnership as well as our strong commercial and economic relationship. I will also address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Oman, which has contributed immensely to the country's development and in enhancing our partnership." (ANI)

