Guv Bose felicitates veterans of Bangladesh Liberation War

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday felicitated veterans of the Bangladesh Liberation War ahead of Vijay Diwas celebrations.Addressing the gathering at the Lok Bhavan, Bose said Vijay Diwas, celebrated on December 16, is a living reminder of courage, sacrifice, and the triumph of justice over oppression.The Mukti Joddhas fought not for conquest, but for dignity.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 17:37 IST
''The 'Mukti Joddhas' fought not for conquest, but for dignity. Your struggle reminds us that freedom is never gifted. It is earned through sacrifice, discipline, and faith in righteous purpose,'' he said.

''May the spirit of Vijay Diwas continue to inspire generations on both sides of the border, and may peace, prosperity, and dignity always prevail,'' he added.

Bose also noted the historic ties between the people of West Bengal and Bangladesh ''West Bengal shares a bond with Bangladesh that is deeper than geography. The soil of Bengal remembers those days. The rivers, villages, and people remember,'' he said.

The Bangladeshi veterans the governor felicitated included Md Habibul Alam, Major Alik Kumar Gupta (Retd), Major Quamrul Abedin (Retd), Major Manish Dewan (Retd), Major Mohammad Abdul Hakim (Retd), Brigadier General Md Lutfur Rahman, Major Sher-E-Shahbaz, and Brig Gen Md Hafizur Rahman.

