Sri Lankan economy grew 5.4% in third quarter of 2025

Sri Lanka's economy grew 5.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, official data showed on Monday, signalling a sustaining recovery from the decade's worst financial crisis in 2022.

The island nation's economy had grown 4.9% in the preceding quarter.

Also Read: United Efforts: Sri Lanka's Path to Recovery from Cyclone Ditwah

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)