Sri Lankan economy grew 5.4% in third quarter of 2025
Sri Lanka's economy grew 5.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, official data showed on Monday, signalling a sustaining recovery from the decade's worst financial crisis in 2022.
The island nation's economy had grown 4.9% in the preceding quarter.
