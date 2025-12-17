HCLTech Seals Multi-Year Deal with ASN Bank to Modernize Digital Operations

IT services giant HCLTech has announced a strategic, multi-year collaboration with ASN Bank, formerly de Volksbank, aimed at transforming the Dutch retail bank's digital operations. The alliance will consolidate IT services and streamline the vendor landscape, according to a company press release.

The contract's scope includes HCLTech bolstering ASN Bank's enterprise applications and refining service delivery through a distributed model designed to boost efficiency and enrich customer experience.

Sudip Lahiri, HCLTech's Executive Vice President, emphasized the alignment of the company's engineering proficiency and domain-led solutions with ASN Bank's strategic objectives, underscoring the partnership's potential to deliver substantial long-term value and readiness for future operations. This deal reinforces HCLTech's stake in the Dutch banking sector.

