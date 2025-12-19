Left Menu

Nestlé Faces New Regulations for Perrier Production in Southern France

Nestlé can continue using two wells for Perrier production in France's Gard department with new conditions. The company needs to submit an impact study on filtration methods and adhere to enhanced safety checks. They withdrew a 0.2 micron device in July in favor of a 0.45 micron filtration device.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:07 IST
France's Gard department has permitted Nestlé to keep using two wells for its Perrier mineral water production, albeit with new conditions, as announced on Friday. The decision follows Nestlé's recent request for approval after implementing a revised filtration process.

The Gard officials have stipulated that Nestlé must provide an impact study on how the new filtration affects the water's microbiome within the next year. Additionally, enhanced safety checks must be observed for a two-year span, after which Nestlé is required to submit a water quality review.

Three other wells, previously decommissioned by Nestlé, are banned from future Perrier production. The brand has come under media scrutiny over illegal water treatments, leading Nestlé to adopt microfiltration, claiming it maintains mineral integrity. A 0.2 micron device was replaced with a 0.45 micron filter following local authority requests.

